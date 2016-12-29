Obama Signs Emmett Till Bill To Reopen Unsolved Civil Rights Cases | Huff Post Black Voices

President Obama signed legislation in December that allows the Department of Justice and the FBI to reopen unsolved civil rights crimes.
The Emmett Till Civil Rights Crimes Reauthorization Act of 2016 grants the agencies opportunity to pursue crimes committed before 1980. The legislation is an expansion of a previous bill of a similar name signed into law in 2008.
Read the full story (source): http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/obama-signs-emmett-till-bill-to-reopen-unsolved-civil-rights-cases_us_586296a1e4b0de3a08f62474?